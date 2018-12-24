Home isn’t a place, it’s people (letters)

As we near the end of 2018, we tend to look back on the blessings and events of the year. Living here in the Vail Valley now for 30 years, I have enjoyed all the sun-filled days, skiing, biking and living life with all the wonderful members of this community. This is my home.

The beginning of 2018 took a different turn for me as I was diagnosed with cancer. Looking back now, I am lucky to have completed my treatments and hopefully have the opportunity to live cancer free for many years to come.

Upon receiving my diagnosis, I was quickly referred to the Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards. Do you really know about this gift we have in this community? I pray none of you will ever have to step foot inside, but we are so lucky to have this treatment facility in our backyard. The facility is state of the art in treatment for many cancers, but above all, the doctors, nurses, technicians and social workers are some of the best people I have ever met. The care, empathy and knowledge of this staff is, in my opinion, the best anywhere.

To say the least, I have learned many things this year about the people who make up this wonderful community.

I am fortunate to work for a company, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, that has an owner that shows compassion and concern for me and his 100-plus brokers and staff. I am fortunate to go to a church and attend a men's group with Calvary Chapel Vail Valley, where the members prayed for me, loved and supported me at every turn. I am fortunate for the many friends who stayed in touch, took me to lunch or a concert to redirect my thoughts. I am fortunate to have a wife who was there for every tear and nursed me back to health.

But most of all I am thankful for my relationship with Jesus Christ and the prayers of those above to get me to this point in my recovery.

Home isn't a place, it's people.

Kevin Kenney

Edwards