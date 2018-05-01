How are poor getting ‘short end’ of stick when it comes to paying taxes? (letter)

Many issues escape my understanding. One is why anyone with half a brain would waste two minutes reading Van Ens' commentaries. A second one is why the Vail Daily would waste good ink printing them.

Refer to Vail Daily Jack Van Ens, Sunday, April 22. Since I didn't waste two minutes, I am responding to the header, "Poor get the short end of tax cut stick."

Pay attention and read carefully, twice if necessary: IRS reports tax returns for the year 2015 indicate tax payers who earned more than $100,000 paid 80.6 percent of all federal income taxes, which represents 1.4 percent of all returns filed. Folks who made less than $100,000 paid 14 percent of all federal income taxes, which represents 44 percent of all filed returns.

Out of 66 million filed returns, 44 million paid no federal income taxes. Furthermore, lower income brackets collect more in benefits than higher taxpayers.

Lower income and minorities have been supporting the Democrats for decades, and they are still criticizing and complaining about the same issues.

Being a man of the cloth, perhaps Mr. Van Ens can explain in his next rant why or how he supports a party that believes in killing babies in the womb? What do you suppose Jesus would say about that?

Ron Ownby

Gypsum