Howard: A season full of celebration

Beth Howard



We’re just days away from Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary season, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to the mountain for another winter full of fun on snow. The teams have been working hard to prepare the mountain, and I want to share some of that hard work with a peek behind the curtain.

This summer, Vail Mountain Operations repositioned snowmaking equipment and fine-tuned one of the best snowmaking systems in the world. We’ve used three years of weather data to assess the microclimates across the mountain so we can make snow more efficiently and offer you an amazing early-season experience. These adjustments will help us open on Friday, Nov. 11, with a great offering of trails and lifts, with more terrain available quickly after opening.

The teams have also been busy completing two major projects: the Mill Creek culvert project, and our lift upgrade. The Mill Creek culvert project was completed in collaboration with the United States Forest Service and was originally intended for completion in 2019, but was put on hold due to COVID-19. We’ve spent significant capital to restore the Mill Creek streamflow, benefiting native fish and enhancing the ecosystem along Mill Creek. We’re very excited to have this project completed and hope it serves as a model for similar projects across the region.

As most of you are aware, we’re installing two new lifts: Game Creek Express (No. 7) and Sun Down Express (No. 17). Game Creek Express, our oldest lift on the mountain, is now going to be a six-person, high-speed chairlift, and Sun Down Express is a new four-person high-speed chairlift. Together, these chairlifts will help guests get to and from the Back Bowls with greater ease from Lionshead Village, with improvements to overall connectivity on the mountain.

There has been much collaboration and partnership with the town of Vail over the summer, with some major wins for our community. Jeff Babb on our leadership team helped with the implementation of the new village loading and delivery system, and we expect a significant improvement to the guest and business community experience.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We have also been engaged as members of the Vail Economic Advisory Committee, the parking and mobility taskforce, and the Steward Vail Steering Committee. I heard from members of my leadership team that they’ve enjoyed the collaboration across many community organizations in which they participate, and I am thankful that you have welcomed them to the table with open arms.

This season is going to be a fun and exciting milestone for Vail Mountain and our entire community. We’re bringing back two ice bars and enlivening the mountain with throwback touches across the entire experience. One of those special touches is a response to your direct feedback, and I’m happy to report that we’ll be bringing the Chicken and Wild Rice Soup back to Wildwood. In fact, we’ve refreshed many of our dining locations on the mountain and in the village, and we hope you’ll enjoy.

Most important to me is that this season marks a time to look toward the future. We’re the world’s premier mountain community and my focus will be on the employee and guest experience and making sure Vail Mountain is a welcoming and inclusive place. For the resort, that means focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, youth access, adaptive sports, and executing a world-class sustainability program. I hope you all join me in collaborating on these goals in a way that puts Vail on the map as a welcoming destination for all to come and enjoy long into the future. Cheers to 60 years!

Beth Howard is the vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain.