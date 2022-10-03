Howard: Closing out another beautiful summer in Vail

Beth Howard



This past weekend marked the last day of Vail Mountain’s summer 2022 season, and I’m so grateful to everyone in our community who helped make it a successful and enjoyable season. We kicked off on a high note, starting shortly after Vail Mountain’s longest winter season in history last year, with the excitement of the GoPro Mountain Games, produced by our dear friends and partners at the Vail Valley Foundation.

My hope is that everyone got out to enjoy Vail Mountain’s hiking, biking and Epic Discovery activities, as well as our community’s many events, concerts, and festivals, and our surrounding mountain environment. One of my favorite events this summer was the Vail Social community potluck hosted by the town of Vail. It’s always fun to see everyone’s unique spreads and the community spirit on full display as we transition from summer to fall and celebrate our incredible community.

This summer our team was hard at work preparing for Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary season. Behind the scenes, we’ve been busy installing two new chairlifts, making improvements to our dining outlets, innovating the guest experience, and preparing for a milestone winter. Our snowmaking team has been preparing to mark this year with Vail Mountain’s earliest opening in history on Nov. 11 — and they are ready to fire up the equipment when temperatures fall into place.

I’ll have more to share about our 60th anniversary season in November, but I hope the return of Vail Mountain’s vintage logo signals the excitement we want to share with our community members and guests for what will be an incredible winter. And I hope you’re all excited for a little vintage Vail, filled with celebratory après and wide-open Back Bowls — I know I am.

As the season progresses, I’m looking forward to writing regular columns like this one to share what we’re focused on at Vail Mountain and build a deeper connection between the mountain and our community. I’m looking forward to hearing from familiar faces, meeting new ones, and working together to share what makes Vail such a special place to live and visit. Cheers to 60 years!

