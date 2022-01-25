Howard: Finding housing solutions in 2022

Colorado’s 2022 legislative session kicked off Jan. 12 with elected leaders from both parties outlining their priorities, and Gov. Polis delivering his State of the State address. There is general agreement on many of the key issues facing our state. For the first time that I can remember, affordable housing is a priority for all.





A key point from the governor’s address, and from a Town Hall hosted by Reps. Dylan Roberts, Julie McCluskie and Barbara McLachlan, along with Sen. Kerry Donovan, is to move all of Colorado forward by bringing down the cost of living for Coloradans. There are, of course, differing ideas on how to solve these critical issues.

Finding solutions to the high cost of housing across our state will be critical to achieving this goal. No longer is housing a home-grown concern, where we try to solve the problem in a bubble.

We have more consensus than ever and funding available from the American Recovery Act Plan. The State Transformational Affordable Housing Task Force, chaired by Rep. Roberts, recently released its report and funding priorities to use the $400 million of federal recovery funds . Find Rep. Roberts’ full list of priorities here, but the aim is to spend money to increase affordable housing in cooperation with housing experts.

Workforce shortages in critical job categories are a post-pandemic reality. The expensive and tightened housing market is also a reality — and obviously are intertwined. I believe with every fiber of my being that, especially in rural resort communities like ours, creating affordable homeownership opportunities is a key solution to improving the cost of living for our local workforce.

Affordable housing is at the crux of many issues: people who want to be here, who want to contribute to the community, simply cannot afford to live here. According to Growing Forward Population & Economic Trends in Colorado from the State Demographers’ office , when people reach their early 30s they leave Eagle County. The Colorado Housing Research Report tells us rents rose much faster than incomes in every Colorado county and city with 50,000+ residents. The gaps in income and rent increases were the worst in Eagle County (out of all 64 counties in the state!).

I am excited to see our elected leaders recognize the ever-increasing cost of living and consider policies that are aimed at increasing opportunity for teachers, early childhood educators, health care workers and so many others. Finally, they are putting the need for housing in front of thousands of people who can help make a change. We can — and need to — make improvements to make life more affordable in Colorado. Workforce housing is the key to solving many of our community’s collective problems.

The people who spent their 20s here, starting their careers, when unable to find affordable homes to purchase, are essentially forced out. They are putting down roots elsewhere, which is cause for concern.

What happens to our community when we can’t fill positions for firefighters, police officers, teachers and health care workers? When $100,000 is 100% of the Area Median Income and 60% of full-time residents earn under $150,000 yet the median price of a home is over a million dollars. As I write this, there are 160 units for sale where 13 are priced under $500,000 and only one is a single family home — finding a safe and stable home feels nearly impossible.

I will continue to lift up the voice of homeownership and advocate for funding to create opportunities for people who want to work and live here. I will continue to foster relationships and partnerships with organizations and help raise the funds to build houses to expand the housing continuum.

I am excited that our elected leaders have dedicated the next 120 days to exploring policy solutions to drive affordability for all Coloradans. Investing in affordable homeownership is critical to their efforts and will ease the workforce shortages we all feel so acutely. Together, let’s support their work by sharing your stories. Without more affordable housing, we will have a perpetual shortage of employees.

Elyse Howard is the director of development at Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. She is involved with advocacy efforts across the state to help increase access to affordable housing. Learn more about Habitat Vail Valley at HabitatVailValley.org .