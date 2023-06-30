Howard: Taking steps to listen, learn and partner

This week, I had the wonderful opportunity to cohost an Eagle County community roundtable with Bobby Murphy, Beaver Creek Resort’s new chief operating officer. Through Vail Resorts EpicPromise, we brought together public, private and nonprofit leaders to dive into some of our community’s biggest issues. It was nothing short of an invigorating afternoon where we all listened and learned, together.

The breadth of participation, anchored by Mike Imhof from the Vail Valley Foundation who served as our moderator, was productive and collaborative. It represented a diverse set of organizations from Colorado Mountain College and the Vail Valley Charitable Fund to the Eagle Valley Community Foundation and the Eagle River Watershed Council and so many more amazing partners. Everyone who participated shares a deep passion for our community and is working hard to deliver solutions.

It is no surprise that affordability, housing, child care, and behavioral health rose to the top of many people’s lists as critical community issues. What was inspiring, though, was how many active solutions are emerging from ongoing conversations across our community. It’s conversations like these, that start in rooms like the one we sat in this week, which lead to innovative solutions. Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Resorts are committed to being at the table as a convener, a collaborator, a partner and a funder through EpicPromise.

The power of partnership and collaboration was on full display during this roundtable. But I also want to applaud our community’s long history of working together. There are ongoing efforts and major investments being made into core issues like housing, childcare and behavioral health that will have major impacts for our friends, employees and neighbors. Many of these efforts will have direct impacts on the affordability of our valley, and it will be important for us to continue to leverage partnership, share expertise, and innovate. I was also encouraged by the acknowledgment that we need to do better by including youth and underrepresented community members in these conversations.

There is certainly a lot of work to do, but it’s meetings like the one we had this week that leaves me optimistic and invigorated for our valley’s future. I appreciated the opportunity to listen to everyone’s pressing issues, learn from everyone’s unique approach to these issues, and leverage a robust partnership to bring solutions. I’m grateful for all our EpicPromise partners, and I’m grateful to live and be a part of this incredible community.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Beth Howard is vice president and chief operating officer for Vail Mountain.