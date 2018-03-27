Human Resource Committee knows best in Eagle-Vail (letter)
March 27, 2018
Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.
Holy mother of God! Possible unintended consequences … protected class … a trip to Denver to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
I haven't the strength to continue with lengthy detail. I'm still struggling to catch my breath. So, I will just say this: Beware Eagle-Vailites. Implemented change made in 2009 at the behest of the few could result in costly, unintended consequences for who knows how long — forever?
Want more insight? View the Thursday, March 15, Metro District board meeting on Channel 5 (High Five Media). Watch Chris Romer (spokesman for the district's Human Resource Committee), and then watch all the comments from citizens that follow. Still confused? Then take the time to read Eagle Vail Metro District board packets beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 (agenda item: HR Committee Recommendations).
Only 110 people — yes interviews with just 110 people from Eagle-Vail — were the basis for the Urban Land Institute's 2008 recommendation for change that, implemented soon thereafter, may now severely limit Eagle-Vail's possibilities for change. My head is still spinning after listening to Mr. Romer's unsolicited legal opinions.
The possibility for a lawsuit, he said. Apparently, no room for negotiation; the Human Resource Committee knows best. Holy mil levy increase. I'm feeling that pressure again in my chest. Where was it you said you put the baby aspirin, honey?
Recommended Stories For You
Aggie Chastain
Eagle-Vail
Trending In: Opinion
- Sleazy innuendo cleverly couches personal attack, and what was accomplished? (letter)
- Eagle-Vail Urban Land Institute study keeps rearing its ugly head (letter)
- Cartier: The terms ‘privacy’ and ‘social media’ are contradictory; biggest danger is ourselves (column)
- Van Ens: Should we read the Constitution and the Bible literally? (column)
- Vail Daily letter: White genocide nearly imminent in South Africa
Trending Sitewide
- After being hit by a texting teen, Eagle woman advocates against distracted driving
- Big mountain skiers take on Blue Sky Basin in Vail freeskiing competition
- Community Connections: One Pink Vail team raises more than $100,000 for Shaw Cancer Center (video)
- After Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, U.S. Ski Team faces depth issue
- As Eagle and Gypsum eye growth on horizon, both towns consider large infrastructure projects