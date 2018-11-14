I see a proud Marine delivering a fine salute to our nation’s colors (letter)

In response to Barry McCutcheon's letter to the editor, Tuesday, Nov. 13 ("Esprit de corps matters"): Mr. McCutcheon, my husband and son are both United States Marine Corps officers. I have attended many military ceremonies during my husband's 22 years of active duty. When I look at Saturday's front page, I see a proud Marine delivering a fine salute to our nation's colors.

Terri Krueger

Eagle-Vail