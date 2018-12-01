If you are not on the same crazy wavelength as Zinke, for crying out loud, speak up (letter)

Isn't there any Republican who is going to speak out against Secretary of the Interior Zinke's incredible statement that environmentalists caused the fires in California? Does he, do you, think environmentalists caused those way-over-the-top winds? Does he, do you, think environmentalists caused the far worse than usual drought? Does he, do you, think environmentalists are causing the longer than usual hurricanes and floods around the world or the demise of the ice shelves?

If you are not on the same crazy wavelength as Zinke, for crying out loud, speak up. Contact Sen. Gardner and ask him to try to get Zinke out of office.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle