If you care about warming of our mountains, diminishing wildlife, then vote (letter)
September 29, 2018
In her excellent letter on the value of our local wildlife, Cora Sperry ("Do we truly value wildlife?" Monday, Sept. 24) has an aside, "other than drought and wildfires," which got me thinking of the way in which everything is connected. The drought and wildfires have certainly impacted the wildlife.
The election in November will have a huge impact on the direction we take to slow the warming of our mountains, to deal with our diminishing rivers and, I hope, save habitat for our elk, deer and fish, to name a few.
What can you do about it? Ask the Forest Service to deny a paved road for the Berlaimont Estates. And don't forget to vote.
Kay Delanoy
Eagle
