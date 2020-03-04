Imhof: Gratitude for your support

There is perhaps no better time than now for all of us at the Vail Valley Foundation to send our sincere gratitude and support to the community we serve and love.

We recently hosted a very successful Black Diamond Ball at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, where more than 430 people attended a sold-out evening in support of the Vail Valley Foundation’s mission to raise the quality of life for all through arts, athletics, and education. The support we received at the event will resonate throughout the year: at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, at the Vail Dance Festival, at the GoPro Mountain Games and Xfinity Birds of Prey events, and through the lives of thousands of hard-working young people and families thanks to the our YouthPower365 education programming.

At the Black Diamond Ball, and throughout this current year, we will also continue to honor the 2020 Vail Valley Citizen of the Year, Donna Giordano. Congratulations, Donna, once again, and on behalf of all the organizations, people and worthy causes you have positively influenced through the years, we send our sincere appreciation and thanks.

This community is truly something special. We see evidence of that each year when we are approached by other communities — from resort communities to metropolitan areas — that seek to harness that same power of volunteerism, philanthropy, and commitment to community that we have here in the Vail Valley.

Even after decades of such efforts, however, it is rare if not impossible to find any community, anywhere, that has the same energetic level of commitment to give back that we find here in Eagle County. What makes this valley unique, what sets our many worthy local nonprofits apart from others, is you, our amazing and generous supporters, partners and volunteers.

The support we receive helps us make n profound impact. A few highlights from the VVF’s 2019 include:

31,526 hours of service from more than 1,258 volunteers

10,000+ young people took part in our events and programs

$33.1 million economic impact across our community

1.2 billion media impressions worldwide

286,399 attended our events, programs, and venues

On March 6, we will host the Girl PowHER Fashion Show, where once again this community will step up to be in support of a very worthy cause: the empowerment and support of our county’s young women. Learn more about Girl PowHER at YouthPower365.com, or by attending our Girl PowHER Fashion Show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

On behalf of our board and staff, thanks again to each and every one of you. To learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation, and to see the names of all the thousands of volunteers, donors, and partners who are the essence of our organization, please view our online annual report at vvf.org/annual-report.

Mike Imhof is the president of the Vail Valley Foundation. To learn more about the foundation and its mission, visit vvf.org.