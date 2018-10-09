In Avon, vote for candidates with financial acumen, patience and heart (letter)

As everyone knows, elections matter. Therefore, it is our civic duty to vote. As a resident of Avon, I am deeply concerned about the future composition of our Town Council, given that we have eight candidates running for four seats.

Too often, Avon Town Council elections seem to have been more about a popularity contest than about picking qualified candidates who have the unique combination of financial acumen, patience to spend countless hours reading and digesting documents on matters before the council and heart. We have significant matters that face the next town council, including the redevelopment or repurposing of the police and fire stations, selecting a new town manager and voting on the potential barn project.

Many Avon residents rightly feel that the council has spent enormous sums of money and have not shown the ability to stick to a budget for major capital projects. At the same time, I believe that Avon is a significantly better place in which to live today than it was when I moved here five years ago.

In thinking about which council candidates will best represent us, I believe that we should focus intently on candidates' business experience, community involvement and ability to listen. I will not be swayed by the "joke of the day" in a candidate's profile. And I will certainly look for candidates who believe that the barn proposal is a bridge (or a barn) too far.

Spending millions of dollars to repurpose a barn that has no significant historical experience other than to a small number of families is fiscal insanity. As an investment, it will never generate revenues commensurate with the cost. Some have talked about a donation campaign to defray some of the cost. Isn't our philanthropy better directed toward the children of the valley and those less fortunate?

While I have yet to determine the slate of candidates, I intend to support Scott Prince.

Mark Kogan

Avon