In the case of the FBI, it’s true that ‘a fish rots from the head down’ (letter)

The FBI was notified in September after a YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz left a comment about wanting to be a "professional school shooter." Another user emailed the FBI tip-line after noticing that comment.

On Jan. 5, an individual familiar with Cruz called the FBI tip-line regarding Cruz. That conversation contained detailed information about Cruz: that he had a weapon, that he was posting disturbing messages on social media, that he was mistreating small animals. The caller even advised of "the potential of him conducting a school shooting."

On Feb. 14, 17 innocent people were murdered, most were school children 14 to 17 years old. Is this the esteemed FBI or the Keystone Cops?

There is an old saying that "a fish rots from the head down," which means the leadership of an organization defines the culture of that organization. It establishes the focus of the organization. The past and present leadership of the FBI (Mueller, Comey, McCarthy, Strzok, et.al.) have politicized the FBI to the point of eroding its competence. Forget about keeping your eye on the ball … what ball are they looking at? With only slightly tongue-in-cheek, I wish the caller had also mentioned Cruz heard someone with a Russian accent talking about Trump — 17 people might be alive today.

If the "stellar" reputation of the FBI didn't shatter when Director Comes admitted leaking classified documents, this fatal incompetence annihilated any remnants.

Tom Smith

Sarasota, Florida