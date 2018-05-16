Independent voters bringing democracy back to America (letter)

Dear editor: Colorado's new open primary elections provide an opportunity for thousands of Colorado citizens to throw off the burden of being a registered Democrat or Republican. As Independents, we get both ballots. Going Independent and supporting open primaries is the first step in bringing democracy back to America.

Colorado is very fortunate that it has an open primary. Many other states are fighting against the Democratic and Republican parties that are blocking open primary legislation. The Independent voter movement today is fighting the tyranny of the two major parties and their stranglehold on America's election process. The movement to have a top two or ranked-choice elections in every state is gaining momentum. If Colorado could make that move, it would be one of the most democratic states in the nation.

The number of Independent voters in Colorado is growing daily. Independents now make up close to 40 percent of the registered voters in Colorado.

The Western Colorado Independent Voters based out of Glenwood Springs are working hard to educate voters on the new primary election process and advocating a top two or ranked-choice elections for 2020. One of the goals of Western Colorado Independent Voters is to bring democracy back to America.

All Independent voters from Western Colorado are invited to join us at Western Colorado Independent Voter's next monthly meeting where we will discuss the election, platform issues and more. The next meeting will be held Wednesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library. For more information, find the Western Colorado Independent Voters on Facebook.

Randy Fricke

Western Colorado Independent Voters