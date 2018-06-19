Interesting that articles about wildfire, firearms were published same day as firearms started wildfires (letter)

If any fire official was scratching their head looking for a way to reduce human-caused fires ("Federal officials expect 'active fire season' along Interstate 70," Saturday, June 9), they only had to read your article two pages later about sport shooting ("Why shotguns are like finding love," Saturday, June 9), as that seems to have caused two fires on the very same day both of those articles appeared in the paper together.

Uncanny, those two articles and those two fires on the same day and no mention of firearms in the fire-awareness article, and no mention of wildfire in the firearms article.

If anyone was looking for a way to stop a wildfire from starting last weekend, way found!

Brendan McCarthy

Gypsum