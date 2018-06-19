Interesting that articles about wildfire, firearms were published same day as firearms started wildfires (letter)
June 19, 2018
If any fire official was scratching their head looking for a way to reduce human-caused fires ("Federal officials expect 'active fire season' along Interstate 70," Saturday, June 9), they only had to read your article two pages later about sport shooting ("Why shotguns are like finding love," Saturday, June 9), as that seems to have caused two fires on the very same day both of those articles appeared in the paper together.
Uncanny, those two articles and those two fires on the same day and no mention of firearms in the fire-awareness article, and no mention of wildfire in the firearms article.
If anyone was looking for a way to stop a wildfire from starting last weekend, way found!
Brendan McCarthy
Gypsum
Trending In: Opinion
- Article on Bode Miller’s daughter drowning in poor taste (letter)
- Van Ens: Separating what carries eternal validity compared to archaic social norms in the Bible (column)
- Arbitration is not a ‘blow to workers’ rights,’ as Mitsch Bush claims (letter)
- Our View: Reporting on suicide is tough; here’s what we’re doing (editorial)
- Cyclists, share the road, particularly through gated communities (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Where has all the wildlife gone: CPW officials cite 50 percent drop in Eagle Valley’s elk population
- ‘It might get progressively easier, but it doesn’t ever go away.’ Taft Conlin’s parents recall the day their son died
- Jury shown video of Taft Conlin’s final, fatal run as Vail skier death case wraps first week
- Alleged Avon stabber moved to valley in April; Andrew Young Jr.’s bond set at $2 million in attempted murder case
- Kansas man’s body recovered from Steamboat Lake