Is Eagle-Vail district manager helping decide his own job description and salary? (letter)
February 22, 2018
In the words of Ricky Ricardo "Lucy, you got some 'splainin to do." I am a simple man and I do not understand how our Eagle-Vail Metro District could allow a former community manager (recently replaced by the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association) now, possibly, "district manager" to have a voice in the membership of the human resources committee which will determine his job description and recommend a salary.
Isn't that rather like allowing a defendant to choose the judge and jury for his trial?
"That doesn't sound right or even sane," you say. Well, that is why I am asking if my understanding is correct. And, if it is, why would any responsible board member vote to allow such a procedure? When did this policy begin and why? Just asking!
Tom Chastain
Eagle-Vail
