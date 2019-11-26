Naylor: Is holiday travel really worth it?

No loving son ever wants to break his mother’s heart, but on Tuesday morning I had to do exactly that.

I told her that I won’t be coming home for Thanksgiving.

It was anything but an easy decision. After waking to howling winds at 3 a.m. and realizing that the incoming storm was stronger than I had anticipated, I spent the rest of that early morning sleepless, pondering other options and hesitating to make the call.

I blamed myself for my foolish assumption that the storm would only dust us downvalley, and I’d get clear roads from Eagle to Las Vegas. It’s usually not a bad drive when it’s dry and you can take advantage of the generous speed limits. Though I knew about the multiple storms coming in this week, wishful thinking fueled my confidence that I would get a time window just wide enough to make it home.

And then 5 a.m. hit, and there was a fatal accident on I-70 in EagleVail. I immediately thought of the people involved, and how some wouldn’t be making it home for Thanksgiving, either. It was at that time that I knew it’s better to make the call myself than to have someone else make it for me.

It wasn’t necessarily a “call,” per se. I sent a text instead. My millennial inclination is that it’s much easier to hide your emotions behind a text message. In this case, I was still unsure about my decision, and I knew she would hear that in my voice, but I didn’t want to have to break the bad news twice.

That’s not the only benefit of sending a text; it also means that I can quote my mom’s response, word-for-word:

“Your safety is of the utmost importance to us. I know you want to come as badly as I want to see you. There are several storms back-to-back, so make a choice that secures your safety. Both of you (me and my wife, Jessica) are precious cargo.” She ended it with a heart emoji.

Moms are the best. While I’ll miss her, and her cooking, on Thursday, I know I’ll be able to do a makeup visit soon.

Also, on the bright side, it’s not so bad being stuck here. Heck, there’s no place I’d rather be stuck. I have my wife, dog, friends and fresh snow on the mountain. And if that’s all I have to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, then I still consider myself pretty darn lucky.

Cheers to all of those who made it safely. For me, I’m already home. Happy Thanksgiving.

Digital engagement editor Sean Naylor can be reached at snaylor@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram @vail_naylzz.