Is leaving second-home owners, retirees out of the Eagle-Vail conversation diversity? (letter)

I was somewhat puzzled and amused by Michelle Courtney's comments in reference to Katie Crofton's letter on the Eagle-Vail Metro District election (online comment section, "Concerns about state of Eagle-Vail," Thursday, May 3).

Let's see, no second-home owners, no retirees, no one concerned about Metro District finances — nothing but the young and the partygoers. Interesting! Is this the diversity that she and others seek?

As to Michelle's (and Katie's) comment about three people running with an agenda, the definition of an agenda is "a list of things to be considered or done." Gasp! Three people who actually know what they want to accomplish and have made that list public. How sinister! Better, I guess, to elect people who have no earthly idea what needs doing, what they want to do or who have so cleverly concealed their agenda that even they can't find it.

Tom Chastain

Eagle-Vail