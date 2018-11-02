Jacqueline Cartier can get the job done without expecting you to pay more for continued inefficiency (letter)
November 2, 2018
As the former finance director for Eagle County government from 2007 through most of 2017, I continue to be appalled by the behavior and lack of transparency exhibited by Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. Listening to her KZYR/TV18 interview with Chris Romer, she continues to claim that she is leading the county in a good direction. I do not believe that she is.
During my 10-plus-year tenure at Eagle County, I always worked well with every commissioner until McQueeney, who was elected on the platform of being able to provide solutions to our county's early childhood development issues. She claims success, but I do not believe that she has done enough to increase spaces or decrease the costs of early childhood centers.
Although I feel not enough has been done on the early childhood front, ironically, in meetings I attended, McQueeney did not appear to be interested in engaging in other topics that are important to Eagle County citizens, such as affordable housing and economic development.
Vote for someone who, in my opinion, can get the job done without expecting you to pay more for continued inefficiency. Vote for Jacqueline Cartier for Eagle County commissioner.
John Lewis
Former Eagle County finance director
