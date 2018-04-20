Jake Jacobson is honest, caring and reliable and right choice for Eagle-Vail (letter)

To whom it may concern: I would like to comment on a candidate for the Eagle-Vail Metro District, Jake Jacobson. We first met Jake 30 years ago when we became duplex neighbors in Eagle-Vail on Deer Boulevard next to the pocket park. We raised our kids, shared interests and friendship, skied, sailed, socialized and traveled together throughout those years. We later moved to Whiskey Hill, and not long after, he and his family followed suit.

When we had weather issues at our house while we were away, he took the lead. When I had a bike incident, he was the first to respond. When we needed tools or building help, he jumped in.

He's an honest, caring and reliable person and stands on a great record as a member of the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association, prudently representing the fiscal interests of the homeowners, as well as guarding against ill-advised plans of outside interests. It makes sense to us that the goals of the Property Owners Association and Metro District be aligned for the good of the entire community.

Although we've been in the wild(wood)s of Avon for a few years, we hope to return to Eagle-Vail soon and would feel reassured that Eagle-Vail is in the right hands if Jake were elected to the Metro District board.

Sincerely,

Vidette and Mike Gehl

