Jeanne McQueeney is one of three great candidates in Eagle County (letter)

We are so very blessed and fortunate to have Kerry Donovan, Diane Mitsch-Bush and Jeanne McQueeney running for office in Eagle County. Today I'd like to take this opportunity to speak a bit about County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney.

McQueeney is a hard worker, always does her homework and is prepared for every discussion, and is amazingly skilled at working with her constituents. She is always there to listen and to figure out solutions for any issue. She represents all parts of the county fairly and with integrity. McQueeney is experienced, intelligent, knowledgeable and energetic.

Some successes of the last four years:

• During her first term over 643 affordable housing units were approved for construction.

• Public transportation services were expanded in Minturn and Dotsero.

• Access to mental health services has improved through innovative funding in 2017.

• 2,135 new acres of open space were protected during the last three years, bringing the total acres protected to almost 13,000 since 2014.

• Eagle County has reduced emissions by over 20 percent since 2012, saving over $350,000 annually and proudly participates in the Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative.

McQueeney's future to-do list includes: expanding Eagle County Regional Airport for new flights, conduct a bus system efficiency analysis and streamline the land-use code.

McQueeney's goal in running to be re-elected is to make Eagle County a place where working families succeed, our children thrive, our young adults find opportunity and our senior citizens age as vital members of the community. That was McQueeney's campaign promise in 2014 and continues to be her promise to Eagle County voters in 2018.

Moving forward, McQueeney's goals include a new strategic plan which encompasses many of the goals she identified in 2014. For further information about County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, you may wish to visit her website.

With her record of accomplishments thus far, County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney surely has my vote and I hope your vote also.

Linda Carr

Eagle