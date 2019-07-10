Jones: Vail Resorts is committed to Epic Wellness for our employees

Now more than ever, behavioral health is being talked about openly and actions are being taken to address the issue in the Vail Valley. Vail Health has been a leader in spearheading this movement by committing $60 million to help transform behavioral health services locally during the next 10 years. We applaud Vail Health for its efforts and are proud to be a community where companies step up to impact the overall health of the community.

I am proud to work for a company that has also been taking action, both in the community and in direct support of our employees.

This past year, Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise charitable giving program provided 53 local nonprofit organizations with $3 million aimed at supporting the issues that matter most in our mountain community, including mental health, basic needs, and social equity.

In addition to dollars, Vail Resorts contributes to the community’s mental health through Epic Wellness, a program designed to help our employees live life to the fullest. The program’s benefits help safeguard the well-being and happiness of our employees and their families by encouraging and promoting a healthy lifestyle and helping them cope with and overcome challenges when they arise.

Epic Wellness consists of three components that work together: Mind, body and wallet. One of the most important “mind” tools the company deploys is the Employee Assistance Program. The EAP provides a confidential counseling program available to assist with a wide variety of issues we all face from time to time, as well as additional resources to help employees and everyone they live with manage every aspect of their lives.

Employees, their family members or even roommates, can see a local therapist up to six times per year. In addition to confidential counseling, the EAP provides helpful financial planning resources, legal consultation and work-life resources.

Through Epic Wellness, we also offer our Caring for a Coworker resource designed to help employees support their peers with direct and practical mental health support. We provide numerous resources for employees who know of a coworker who is going through a tough time, and workshops are facilitated on various Caring for Coworker topics. Since 2015, the Caring for a Coworker program has been designed and implemented by clinical psychologist and Vail Resorts Wellness Manager, Corey Levy, Psy.D.

Further, the EpicPromise Employee Foundation supports Vail Resorts employees and their dependents in times of need. This past season, over $1M in grants and scholarships helped employees bridge a gap during a tough time in their lives or pursue an education.

Since November, in Eagle County, 29 emergency relief grants totaling nearly $89,704 have helped employees deal with illness, deaths of loved ones and the recovery from natural disaster. In addition, four employees received education ascent grants, and four children of employees received EpicPromise scholarships.

As a community, we have begun to make movement to combat mental health issues in the valley, and the newly-created Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is a prime example of this. With this recent momentum comes an obligation to build a wellness-based foundation for our employees, their families and the community.

Through continued partnership, commitment and hard work, our community can turn a challenge into an opportunity. Continuing to destigmatize mental health, augment resources and empower people are steps we can take in the coming years.

We have taken this obligation seriously for our employees and look forward to taking that experience and joining this effort to show other communities what’s possible when we come together for the common good. I encourage every individual and or business in this community to do the same in whatever way you can.

Matt Jones is the vice president of Human Resources for Vail Resorts.