Letter: Karen Perez for Vail Town Council

I have had the privilege of serving with Karen Perez on the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission for the past five years. Karen’s experience as an attorney has been invaluable in our deliberations on master planning, zoning ordinances, regulations and other legislation. I have always known Karen to treat applicants fairly when the commission is acting in a quasi-judicial role, ensuring that all the town’s codes and guidelines are met when reviewing applications. Karen’s experience as an attorney and her service on the PEC makes her uniquely qualified for a seat on the Vail Town Council.

Karen was recently endorsed for the Vail Town Council by her one-time professor and our current Attorney General, Phil Weiser. Phil states, “Karen is bright, creative, and committed to service. She leads with her heart and is exactly the sort of person we need in public service. I am pleased to endorse Karen Perez for Vail Town Council.”

As a 25-year resident and business owner, I could not agree with him more.

Brian Gillette

Vail