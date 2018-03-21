Keep U.S. Forest Service ranger station in Dowd Junction to protect wildlife (letter)

Can wildlife decline be halted? Probably not, but it can be slowed. Contact the U.S. Forest Service and tell them not to sell the Holy Cross/Eagle ranger station at Dowd Junction to the highest bidder (or the town of Minturn) to develop into a new population/retail center.

Dowd Junction is a critical wildlife corridor and not the location for development. It could be a diamond location for showcasing the U.S. Forest Service with the most outstanding customer service center in the state, not hidden in a vacant building in Eagle.

Minturn should be demanding a federal agency with a virtually unlimited fire budget stay in their town. Enough government hidden in Eagle; upvalley is where the customers and money are generated to run this county.

Rich Schnelle

Avon