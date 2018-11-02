Kerry Donovan’s slogan ‘better together’ is consistent with her actions in the Senate (letter)

I worked with Kerry Donovan for seven years at the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy. In that time, I got to know Kerry before she got dragged into politics. I was bummed when she left education because she is a terrific person, loves kids and is very, very smart. She is one of the few leaders in Denver who has put her constituents well ahead of party lines, and that is important to me as an Independent voter.

Like many of you, I am nauseated by politicians who put personal interests above community health. Kerry is not one of these jokers. She has a strong drive to improve the things around her and is always looking for ways to bring out the best in others. Her slogan "better together" is consistent with her actions.

Kerry is all about follow through and commitment. This is evidenced by the fact (check it for yourself) that Kerry did not miss a single day of school from Kindergarten through her high school graduation. (She crushed 2,223 days of school in a row.)

Encouraging your readers to cast a vote for this highly consistent Eagle County superstar.

Geoffrey Grimmer

Eagle