Kick in your American rugged individualism to solve problems like housing (letter)

Dear editor: Decade after decade you experience anecdotes and read news stories like "Affordable housing presents perpetual challenge" (Thursday, Sept. 20).

Below are several books to read for those who really want to change their thinking, behavior and results by kicking in their American rugged individualism to take the bull by the horns to change their wealth-building efforts and their housing well-being status in the Vail environs:

• "How to Be Rich," by J. Paul Getty.

• "How to Be a Successful Executive," by J. Paul Getty.

• "Think and Grow Rich," by Napoleon Hill.

• "The Millionaire Mind," by Thomas J. Stanley.

• "Stop Acting Rich: And Start Living Like a Real Millionaire," by Thomas J. Stanley.

• "The Richest Man in Babylon," by George S. Clason.

My added suggestions are to bone up on your salesmanship, etiquette and public personas. Andy Daly might be a model to learn from, as well as the deceased Colorado oil baron Marvin Davis, who took Hollywood and Beverly Hills by storm.

Make it happen! Winners never quit!

Best wishes,

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen