Kudos to Chris Freud on ‘Gisin wins gold in combi’ article (letter)

In response to "It's a family matter: Gisin wins gold in combi," Thursday, Feb. 22: Kudos to Chris Freud on the well-written article, just the right amount of research, relevant but not likely known by the readers. Thank you very much.

Stephen Vastagh

Gypsum