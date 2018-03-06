Kudos to Chris Freud on ‘Gisin wins gold in combi’ article (letter)
March 6, 2018
In response to "It's a family matter: Gisin wins gold in combi," Thursday, Feb. 22: Kudos to Chris Freud on the well-written article, just the right amount of research, relevant but not likely known by the readers. Thank you very much.
Stephen Vastagh
Gypsum
Trending In: Opinion
- We don’t have a housing issue in Eagle County; we have a transportation issue (letter)
- Civilians shouldn’t have semi-automatic weapons; they have no place in hunting (letter)
- Carnes: Proposed access road for Berlaimont Estates is deja vu all over again (column)
- Hart: Road to Berlaimont Estates would pave paradise for sprawl in the backcountry (column)
- When it comes to suicide prevention in Eagle County, we need to take care of one another (editorial)
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Police arrest two men with $20K in stolen goods stashed in economy car
- Vail Valley man twice intoxicated during sentencing hearings on alcohol charges
- VIDEO: More mountain lion sightings in Eagle-Vail
- We don’t have a housing issue in Eagle County; we have a transportation issue (letter)
- Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters coming to Vail for Whistle Pig series