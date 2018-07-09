Kudos to everyone involved with a great Fourth of July parade in Vail (letter)

Kudos to the Vail Daily, town of Vail, Vail Health, parade organizers, parade participants and our guests. The communication and coordination of this year's Fourth of July parade was outstanding. Complicating this year's parade route was the construction taking place at Vail Health. The advance work in planning, setting up and breaking down the parade route took a significant amount of effort.

Good job, everyone, for making this a safe and great parade!

Sue Froeschle

Vail