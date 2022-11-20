Leach: We can fix drunk driving in this country

Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs — we’ve all read and listened to countless newscasts regarding the tragedies that happen too often when someone thinks they are able to pilot a vehicle after having one too many.

I want to share my thoughts and inform those who may not be aware of how serious a problem this has become and possibly educate the general public on how we might be able to fix this. Each year in the United States, drunk driving causes about one third of all traffic-related deaths, killing more than 10,000 people, including approximately 230 children.

David Leach

In today’s technology-driven world, we have the tools to fix this. This technology can certainly greatly lower the number of drunk-driving incidents in this country and around the world. Most people are unaware these protections exist and have been available for nearly a decade.

Our family recently lost a dear friend whose life was tragically taken by a drunk driver, which could have been prevented. The 20-year-old son of one of our closest friends was riding his electric scooter, on the sidewalk, back to campus at Indiana University in Bloomington when an intoxicated 22-year-old woman, driving at nearly twice the speed limit, struck him from behind, instantly killing him .

She continued driving without stopping. About a half mile down the road, campus police stopped her to inform her she was dragging a scooter beneath her car. As they were attempting to assist in removing the scooter, they received information regarding the hit-and-run and immediately took her into custody. Think about it — his life was tragically ended and her life, as she knew it, is also over, and rightfully so.

The family and friends of the boy are grief-stricken and will never be the same. He was a sweet kid with an upbeat positive attitude, kind, polite, and an excellent scholar and athlete. A true tragedy and preventable.

There are more than 10,000 people killed each year from accidents related to drunk driving, and that’s just in the U.S. Another 300,000 are injured. That’s about one death and 25 injuries every hour. Those are unacceptable numbers.

There is a company outside of Boston working on several systems to help keep intoxicated people off the roads. One system involves an infrared sensor that analyzes your breath in less than one-half second after you enter your vehicle and will not allow the car to start if your BAC is past .08. The system I prefer is embedded into the vehicle’s push-button starter.

Tiny lasers below the button shine a beam of light onto your finger that reads your blood alcohol level faster than you can blink, once again disabling the ignition. That could ruin your night — time to call Uber or sleep it off in what could be a very hot or cold car. Most manufacturers have gone to push button starters with smart keys, so retrofitting this device on current vehicles would not be a difficult undertaking.

Yet this year, they are slated to install this system on a variety of fleet vehicles. While this is a good start, we need to lobby to get these devices in every vehicle on the road, especially passenger cars and trucks, which are the leading perpetrators of impaired driving. The insurance companies are certainly on board as drunk driving costs them billions per year. Pushback is mainly from restaurant owners and beverage manufacturers. It would definitely hurt their bottom line. I say too bad.

I can imagine every parent of a new teenage driver would relish the opportunity to send their child out in a car equipped with this technology. Although I am way past having teenage drivers, my grandchildren will benefit. Automobiles have come such a long way in the past several decades to help us survive on the open roads. Seat belts, airbags, ABS brakes, better tires, head and tail lights, traction and stability control plus improved suspension systems, all keep us safer. Why not BAC monitors to save us from ourselves?

It’s called DADSS, Driver Alcohol Detection for Safety. Google it. Look into what we as a society can do to get this mandated by Congress to have every car sold in the U.S. to at least offer the system as an option, or better yet, as standard equipment similar to seat belts.

Driving is a privilege and a huge responsibility, one that far too many do not take seriously. You are cruising around with a 2-ton projectile beneath your butt, capable of inflicting immense damage and death if not handled properly. Don’t be that person.

In the U.S., in 1972, 55,000 people died on our roads. That number steadily decreased to a low of 32,000 in 2011 but climbed back to 43,000 last year. Certainly, there are more drivers on the roads but the primary cause for the rapid increase in fatal accidents is distracted driving. Quite possibly disabling cell phones would be the next logical step in reducing traffic deaths. I probably won’t make many friends promoting that idea, right? Do you know one person who can truthfully say that they have never swerved out of their lane while making a call or for certain, texting? I think not. Add some alcohol to the texting epidemic and you can guarantee an unhappy outcome. It’s an epidemic and everyone knows it but nearly everyone does it.

I think most of you will find this informative and get you thinking. I would hope we could reduce drastically that 10,000-plus number of alcohol-related deaths each year by pushing this agenda both politically and by leaning on the auto manufacturers. Don’t wait until a similar senseless tragedy hits close to home, because working together, we can fix this.

David Leach has lived in the Vail Valley for the past 45 years with his wife, Jody, a retired United flight attendant. Over the last 30 years, he has worked as a pro driver for Cadillac, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Audi, BMW, and Ferrari. He is currently working for Porsche. His many years of instructing and coaching also includes numerous programs with recently licensed drivers. He also teaches at the Bridgestone Winter Driving School in Steamboat Springs.