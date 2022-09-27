Leavitt: An elegy for civility

Howard Leavitt



You may have seen them in your travels downvalley over the last few months. They are dotted along Interstate 70 in the middle of both lanes, or randomly on the spur roads leading to and from the on/off ramps. Large, white, or red letters in stylized lowercase. All the same, perhaps indicating a single artist.

It’s always the same three letters this person has chosen, to declare their fealty and undying loyalty. Three simple characters to show the world that there is no quarter for anyone who doesn’t share the same blind dedication to their leader: fjb.

For the uninitiated, this would be the acronym for “F— Joe Biden.”

It’s not the first time something like this has gotten me thinking about our nation’s descent into this bullying form of incivility, disrespect and disparagement. This lack of basic decency and tolerance for those with differing views has become normalized in today’s hyperpolarized America.

It’s disheartening to see this in my travels across many parts of our state. Huge banners and flags and posters and T-shirts emblazoned with this and other credos declaring, in no uncertain terms that “I don’t accept the result of the election.” Therefore, you are undeserving of any form of acknowledgment, let alone respect or civil treatment and, I will let you know in the coarsest terms possible. What a wonderful lesson for the next generations of voters.

Biden Sucks. Let’s Go Brandon. We even see it on hats and shirts worn, and verbalized, for all to see and hear, by members of Congress and the media, as they continue to throw red meat, blow dog whistles and demagogue. By reinforcing this and other hateful, divisive and conspiratorial messages, they ensure the rift in the social fabric of our country never heals. It’s become so ubiquitous that we’ve become inured to it, thereby enabling it even more. And, we spiral ever further.

While we’ve always had spirited debate about the course of our nation, our system was designed to always provide the opportunity to revisit those choices at every election. In the past, we lived, sometimes grudgingly, with the results, knowing that the next cycle brought another opportunity for change. Vote the bums out! We still had a certain respect for the system.

Now, there can be no compromise. The previous president changed all that. Politics became a zero-sum, transactional endeavor. Only winners and losers. Winners take all and losers get nothing. Govern only for those that vow allegiance, prostrate themselves and kiss the ring. And, if something is to be done for the losers … what’s in it for me? Even worse, if you’re not with me, you are the enemy … for this is war.

And, possibly the ultimate catalyst for what we are now living through; if we didn’t win, the election had to be rigged. Therefore, it doesn’t count.

Shame on all those who have cynically leveraged this for money and power at the expense of national unity and dialogue. I know there are still decent people in government, on both sides of the aisle, working to make life better for everyone, whether they voted for them or not. But, I’m afraid, they are few and far between.

When voting this fall, I can only hope people will choose decency and compassion over conspiracy and mean-spirited demagoguery.

Howard Leavitt lives in Avon with his wife, his hunting and fishing buddy, Daisy, and Shaman, a very talkative cat. He‘s had his own marketing and advertising agency for the past 25 years.