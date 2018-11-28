Let Rep. Scott Tipton hear his constituents’ views about climate change (letter)

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Diane Mitsch Bush is a supporter of finding solutions to the climate change issues that we are facing in this day and age. Nearly 3 out of 5 voters in Eagle County voted for her in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election.

She lost the race to be our representative to Congress to our current representative, Rep. Scott Tipton, who in 2015 voted for a resolution that "Nullifies the Environmental Protection Agency's rule published on October 23, 2015, that requires states to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from existing fossil fuel-fired electric generating units (EGUs)."

Rep. Tipton won with a little less than 52 percent of the vote in his congressional district. He is now, again, our representative in the U.S. House of Representatives — our man at the table.

I would imagine that some of the people who voted for him are aware of the changes that are happening to our climate.

The change in our global temperature and the related changes to our climate are now recognized by our government (the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Year 2021-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks, Chapter 5) as a condition that is contributed to by our human activities.

I'm certain that most of the people who voted for Diane Mitsch Bush are aware of the climate issues we are facing and would like to see efforts being made by our government to find solutions to this problem.

I would believe that it is safe to say that a large portion of the population of our congressional district is concerned about seeing these efforts being made in Washington D.C., where it really, truly matters.

This portion of our population needs to speak its mind to our representative.

He needs to understand that actions must be taken, and he is one of many who must be taking them. After all, it's his job, and we are his employer for the next two years.

Our representative needs to hear the voices of the thousands of intelligent, globally conscious and socially responsible people within his constituency who are aware of the looming crisis that is right before our eyes.

Rep. Tipton's offices may be reached via his contact page on his official website, https://tipton.house.gov.

We need to let him know how we feel about our world and the climate conditions that we all live in, as well as how we feel about the legacy that we will be leaving our generations to come. The longer our collective head remains buried in the sand, the warmer our collective hind-parts are becoming.

Arlan Moore

McCoy