Letter: 10 ways to cut down on water usage
Here’s a plan to save water:
- Dollar incentives to turn your lawn into a rock garden.
- Incentives to use native flora in your landscape.
- Dollar prizes to the properties that accomplish zero irrigation projects.
- Install separate metering devices for landscape water use.
- Promote having golf courses water only the greens.
- Publish daily water levels in all reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin.
- Publish again the study showing the Utes emigrating out of the drought in Colorado.
- Cut water service two hours a day, twice a week, to create awareness.
- Do not be afraid to lose tourists — they are probably more aware than we are. Good advertisement gimmick.
- Learn the rain dance. This will attract visitors.
Ygnacio Yraola
Vail