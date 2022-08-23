 Letter: 10 ways to cut down on water usage | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter: 10 ways to cut down on water usage

Opinion Opinion |

Here’s a plan to save water:

  1. Dollar incentives to turn your lawn into a rock garden.
  2. Incentives to use native flora in your landscape.
  3. Dollar prizes to the properties that accomplish zero irrigation projects.
  4. Install separate metering devices for landscape water use.
  5. Promote having golf courses water only the greens.
  6. Publish daily water levels in all reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin.
  7. Publish again the study showing the Utes emigrating out of the drought in Colorado.
  8. Cut water service two hours a day, twice a week, to create awareness.
  9. Do not be afraid to lose tourists — they are probably more aware than we are. Good advertisement gimmick. 
  10. Learn the rain dance. This will attract visitors.

Ygnacio Yraola
Vail 

Trending - Opinion
See more

Support Local Journalism