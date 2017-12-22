Letter: 100,000 reasons to be thankful you live in Eagle-Vail
December 22, 2017
There are now 100,000 more reasons to be thankful you live in Eagle-Vail — and they are "green" reasons.
Nope! This letter of thankful thoughts has nothing to do with The Green Mile. This letter is a grateful thank-you from this property owner to Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association Directors Stephen Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts for working so diligently to negotiate and finalize a new management contract that resulted in saving the homeowners about $100,000 per year effective January 2018.
Fiduciary responsibility Eagle-Vail can be proud of. Many thanks, Stephen, Jake and Judd.
Aggie Chastain
Eagle-Vail
