Letter: 100,000 reasons to be thankful you live in Eagle-Vail

There are now 100,000 more reasons to be thankful you live in Eagle-Vail — and they are "green" reasons.

Nope! This letter of thankful thoughts has nothing to do with The Green Mile. This letter is a grateful thank-you from this property owner to Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association Directors Stephen Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts for working so diligently to negotiate and finalize a new management contract that resulted in saving the homeowners about $100,000 per year effective January 2018.

Fiduciary responsibility Eagle-Vail can be proud of. Many thanks, Stephen, Jake and Judd.

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail