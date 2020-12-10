Letter: Support Radio Free Minturn

I have been spinning records and trying to brighten people’s commutes or whatever they happen to be doing when they tune in to Radio Free Minturn since 2017. I not only believe community radio is important as a DJ because I find fulfillment in sharing music that is so near and dear to me, but I also find it a necessary alternative to commercial radio. We are able to play what we want when we want, instead of having large record companies dictate what is consumed and, as a result, what tops the charts.

We have quite an eclectic family of over 30 DJs with a wide-ranging scope of tastes with something for everyone! Radio Free Minturn is a charitable nonprofit organization that is 90% funded by its listeners and donors. As a way to give back we offer free public service announcements to all nonprofits in the valley. Our annual fund drive is December 6-12, and this year it happens to coincide with Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 8. Donations can be made at radiofreeminturn.org/youcanhelp, or you can make a donation during the drive by calling in and talking to a live DJ. You will receive a gift if you choose to do so. Please consider donating to help secure the future and airwaves of the valley’s only community radio station: 107.9 FM KLNX-LP Radio Free Minturn.

Jeremy Logan

Eagle County