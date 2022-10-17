Letter: 40 Days for Life campaign returns

On Sept. 28, 40 Days for Life began its second 2022 campaign in Glenwood Springs. The centerpiece of the campaign is a peaceful, non-political vigil on the public sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood Clinic near the Glenwood Springs Mall. The fall campaign will run until Nov. 6. For more information go to: 40DaysforLife.com/glenwoodsprings .

You are invited to again join with people of faith and conscience from the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys to pray and advocate for the lives of innocent children. Between 150 and 200 pro-life individuals were on the sidewalk at least once in March and April 2022. Over half of the sidewalk volunteers came from the Vail Valley.

What did they experience? A strong consensus for life, as supporters stopped to talk, pray, and to hold our signs. They brought volunteers coffee, snacks, and meals. They participated in deep discussions about the value and science of life. Ideas were exchanged and new-found friendships flourished. Cheers, thumbs up and other expressions of support rained from many who drove by.

Oh, dissenters were heard from as well. But their response to the vigil was quite different. Few pro-choice advocates stopped to discuss the issue. Of the handful who did, only two were interested in a civil discussion. The rest filibustered, using arguments not in line with what modern science or the Bible say about life’s beginnings. When it was time for a pro-life volunteer to talk, the pro-choice advocate would walk away or talk over the volunteer. The drive-by opposition appeared angry for the most part, simply shouting insults or displaying gestures of disapproval.

Judging from the spring 40 Days vigil and balancing the supporters with the dissenters, the region actually favors life overall, by three or four to one! The campaign returns this fall to continue the discussion, welcoming all to the sidewalk in the spirit of love, peace, and civility.

We know unplanned pregnancies create challenges for those affected. In response, we offer access to prenatal and postnatal care, adoption support and financial resources. Counseling for those who have had abortions is also available. We respect all, even those who would make a choice different than we would. Please join the discussion, as we seek to heal our community’s division over this issue.

Michael Kaddatz

Eagle