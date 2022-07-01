Letter: A big thank you from First Lutheran Church of Gypsum

First Lutheran Church of Gypsum would like to extend a huge thank you and shout out to Andy Clark with Alliance Moving Systems and his wonderful crew.

Andy has supported many nonprofit organizations throughout the valley in

various ways and most recently First Lutheran was the beneficiary. On June 11, First Lutheran Church hosted a warehouse sale at Alliance with furniture and household goods Andy had stored from past clients. He paid his employees to unload several trailers of donated items, assist FLC members during the sale and then repack the unsold items after the sale.

We couldn’t have run this sale without Andy and his crew’s valuable help.

A family from the Front Range, who had lost their home in the Marshall fire, came looking for items to refurnish their future home. Andy helped them personally to acquire everything they needed to start over.

An additional thanks goes to Christy Carver who volunteered to help with First Lutheran’s sale, supporting not just FLC, but her community.

The proceeds from this sale will help First Lutheran as we strive to preserve our historic church building and continue its legacy as a place of worship.

Pastor Edward Mooney

Carol Wick

Rhonda Tatham

Jane Brandes

Joette Gilbert