Letter: A big thank you from local Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts of Eagle County would like to send a big thank you to Eagle County for supporting cookie sales over the past five weeks. It’s a fast and furious time for these 65 girls to get out and sell cookies to support their troops.

Girl Scouts prepare for fun, friendship and new adventures while making the world a better place. You buying cookies helps these girls with math skills, entrepreneurship and leadership. Girls Scouts look at our world and take action to change it for the better. They make friends, challenge themselves with new experiences and develop the skills and confidence to say, “I know I can do this!”

Thank you Eagle County for your continued support of your local Girl Scouts.

Sue TerBush

Eagle County Girl Scout Service Unit Manager