Letter: A big thank you from Salida to CMC district voters

On Nov. 5, the communities of Colorado Mountain College voted overwhelmingly for 7A. Here in Salida and Poncha Springs, our voters passed 5A by a significant margin. Thus, Salida School District, R32J, became a member of Colorado Mountain College.

Salida and Poncha Springs are small mountain towns much like yours. Our communities are challenged by many of the same issues you face: growth, a dramatically increasing cost of living, the lack of affordable housing, and the scarcity of skilled employees for many sectors in our local economy including tradespeople, health professionals, teachers and childcare providers. Within our schools, growth has and is continuing to challenge the capacity of our facilities, our teachers, and our ability to maintain educational excellence.

Faced with these challenges, our board of education chose to seek collaboration with Colorado Mountain College, a partner we could trust with high standards of excellence and the experience to help our board lead our schools and communities towards a promising future. Today, because of the efforts of individuals within our communities and throughout the entire CMC region, we are tax district members of Colorado Mountain College. We are pleased to be partners with our sister communities of Steamboat Springs, Dillon, Breckenridge, Leadville, Vail Valley at Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Spring Valley, Aspen, Rifle and their surrounding areas.

We are proud of this accomplishment and thrilled about the opportunities and solutions before us. Mostly, we are deeply grateful to the CMC Board of Trustees, the CMC administrative team and staff, and to all of you, the CMC community members, for your trust in us and for so overwhelmingly voting for our annexation into Colorado Mountain College. Thank you for your support and historic welcome into CMC. We look forward to a future of collaboration, a sharing of resources, friendship, and the chance to learn and grow alongside each other.

Jeannie Peters

Salida Board of Education