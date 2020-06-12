Letter: A big thank you

We would like to give a shout out to Casey’s Concrete for their support of first responders! Recently we had a home project that required a concrete pour and when Casey’s found out that we are first responders, they loaned us the equipment for free and granted a welcome discount on the concrete.

We appreciate all of the businesses in Eagle County who recognize the work we do, and this week, a big thank you to Casey’s Concrete.

Jessica Pettee, Eagle County Paramedic Service EMT and Eric Anson, Gypsum Firefighter