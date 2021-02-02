Letter: A big year for Eagle County Animal Services

Eagle County Animal Services is responsible for operating the Eagle County Animal Shelter and for providing animal control services for unincorporated Eagle County and the Towns of Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail (by contract). The Eagle County Animal Services Advisory Committee was created in 2016 to provide community input to the Animal Services team on behalf of the residents of Eagle County.

The members of the Eagle County Animal Services Advisory Committee would like to share the following statistics that highlight just a few of the accomplishments of our amazing Animal Services team for 2020:

18% reduction in stray animal intakes

36% reduction in animal surrenders

100 more transfer intakes (transfers from other shelters)

100 more adoptions compared to 2019, with over 500 animals finding their forever homes

2,915 animal control cases (including at large, trespassing, dog-on-dog attacks, failure to remove defecation, strays, bites to people, welfare, protective custody, etc.)

4,715 hours of patrols and handling cases

Continued support of Eagle County COVID-19 response

Launch of new volunteer program and portal, awaiting relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

It should be noted that most annual statistics, with the exception of adoptions and transfer intakes, reflect a decrease from 2019. Both variances have been attributed to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, attendance at events and expansion of the volunteer program were put on hold until such activities are allowed under local public health orders. We are hopeful that 2021 will see some loosening of restrictions, and appreciate the continued support of our communities during these trying times.

The Animals Services Advisory Committee meets the second Wednesday of the month in January, March, May, July, September and November. Meetings are open to the public and we welcome community participation. In 2020, meetings were held virtually due to COVID-19. If you have a suggestion, comment or complaint you would like to share with the committee, or to participate in a virtual meeting, contact us at animalservicescommittee@eaglecounty.us

Tracy LeClair, Gabe Shalley, Evelyn Pinney, Elizabeth Wood, Amee Anson, Caroline Davis, Dr. Julie Alt

Eagle County Animal Services Advisory Committee