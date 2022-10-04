Letter: A deal breaker for RTA tax

In my opinion, the redirecting of $1.2 million in regional transportation authority tax revenue to the Eagle County airport rather than the intended purpose of providing transportation in the valley is a deal breaker for the added half-cent sales tax ballot measure.

The whole purpose of funding an RTA is to provide transportation for employees to service the tourism for which there is already a shortage of workers! This tax revenue should absolutely not be used to fund more tourism which the valley is unable to accommodate at this time.

Rol Hamelin

Vail