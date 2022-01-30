Letter: A different take on Vail Resorts backlash

Regarding perceived backlash against Vail Resorts, I have a different point of view. I have been skiing at Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone, Breckenridge, Park City, Northstar, Stowe and other properties owned by Vail Resorts for over 40 years and I find the criticism of Vail Resorts’ management by local residents — who seem stuck in time — and by cynical local authorities increasingly tedious.

I have skied at these resorts for decades prior to Vail Resorts acquiring them and for many years afterwards. Without exception, my experience at these properties just keeps getting better with each new season since Vail Resorts acquired them.

Vail Resorts has made enormous capital investments to replace slow and antiquated two-person lifts with high-speed quad and six-person chairs. Because of this, even with increased numbers of skiers and snowboarders, lift lines have grown significantly briefer in duration in my experience. Just yesterday, a friend and I skied at Vail. On this particular beautiful, bluebird Saturday, we never encountered a lift line longer than 18 minutes, which we could reduce by almost half by entering the “singles” line. Most lifts had no lines at all.

Vail Resorts has completely rebuilt entire chair lift systems to make them less susceptible to closing down due to high winds. Mid-mountain dining facilities have been upgraded and Vail Resorts has introduced a myriad of technological enhancements that, allow, for example, for skiers and snowboarders to monitor lift line times, track their runs, measure total vertical feet skied or ridden, even keep track of family and friends who get separated on the slopes, etc.

The labor issues to which John Meyer refers in his article are not specific to Vail Resorts — or, even, the overall industry. They are universal in this country, cutting across all industries, including the early education industry where I’ve spent 30 years and where, in today’s environment, business owners are unable to pay teachers enough to compel them to work, leaving classrooms empty and working parents frustrated.

Regarding cultural issues, Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch is too gracious in blaming the industry’s challenges on the COVID-19 pandemic. We have an entire generation of entitled younger workers for whom there is no shame in not working. And this cultural phenomenon is encouraged by the current Administration in Washington that seems perfectly content to pay people to not work. This crisis is most acute in industries traditionally characterized by hourly paid, lower-skill labor.

To those local crybabies at Crested Butte, Stevens Pass and other resorts acquired by Vail Resorts who fret that things are not the same as they used to be, here’s an idea: organize a group of like-minded whiners, open a GoFundMe account and buy the properties back from Vail Resorts. Then, you will be free to take them back to the “good old days” of long lift lines, slow two-person chair lifts, inferior snowmaking equipment, sporadic grooming, and other vestiges of your earlier golden era.

Dave Thomas

Chicago