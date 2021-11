I never thought I would see such a disgusting ad accepted for print by the Vail Daily. The Minturn Country Club saw fit to run an ad with a coded obscenity aimed at President Biden. If the Minturn Country Club wants to ruin its business by taking this aggressive political stance in its advertising, I suppose that’s their business. But for the Vail Daily to give it oxygen for ad revenue is inexcusable. The ad should be removed immediately.

Nancy Tashman

Avon