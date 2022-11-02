Letter: A former GOP official in support of regional transportation authority

I’m a former vice chair of the Eagle County Republicans. Like many in the party, both locally and nationally, I have become disillusioned and frustrated with the GOP in recent years. For me, it started during the 2016 election cycle when a narcissist was nominated and eventually elected as our president. When you’re a member of a party, you’re expected to support the nominee.

I just couldn’t do it, so I stopped participating and decided to focus my efforts on nonpartisan efforts to improve our community. However, I never changed my party affiliation, even after the horror of Jan. 6, 2021. I hoped that at some point common sense would prevail, that we’d have more leaders like Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who would stand up and speak out based on principle and what’s best for the country. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, so next week I’ll be changing my party affiliation to Independent.

It’s worth mentioning that what finally pushed me over the edge was an email I received this week from the Eagle County Republicans that took a rigid stance of “No New Taxes” and vote no on the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. This is a common-sense ballot initiative that seeks to expand transportation in our growing community by simply adding $0.005 to the county sales tax. That’s 50 cents on a $100 purchase to give our community fare-free, expanded bus service that will reduce traffic congestion and parking demands, as well as year-round lower-cost flight options for residents at the Eagle County airport.

When I replied to the Eagle County Republicans’ email to express my disappointment in their stance on this issue, I received a response from their chair, Tony Martinez, that was filled with misinformation. One example is his statement that, “This new RTA is outside of the taxation already in place and the monies going to the County will not be reduced in our property taxes but used for other unnamed county projects.” This is simply not true. In fact, no RTA money will go to the county. Eagle County will have less money if the RTA is established, because ECO Transit will be removed as a county department and will be integrated into the RTA. Furthermore, ECO Transit isn’t funded by property taxes and the proposed RTA will not be funded by property taxes. Finally, ECO or RTA funding can’t be used for “unnamed county projects.”

Facts matter, and when leaders knowingly or unknowingly distort the facts, it represents a disservice to our community and nation. The RTA will be a huge benefit to our growing community and fill a gap in our transportation needs. I hope my fellow citizens will vote “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit.

Matt Dannals

EagleVail