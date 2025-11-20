Letter: A grateful salute from Troop 231

Scouting America Troop 231 recently had the privilege of visiting the Vail Snowsports Museum, and we wanted to share our appreciation for an unforgettable experience. The scouts explored the museum’s exhibits and then viewed the powerful documentary “Climb to Glory,” which chronicles the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division. It was a meaningful and timely outing, especially as we approached Veterans’ Day.

We are deeply grateful to Jen Mason and Ashley Carter for making this visit possible. Their hospitality and dedication to preserving our region’s history made a lasting impression on our scouts. The museum is a true gem — educational, inspiring and a testament to the pioneers who shaped our mountain communities and the ski and snowboard industry.

Troop 231 encourages everyone in the valley to visit this first-class museum. It’s a place where history comes alive and where young people can connect with the stories that built the world around them.

Phil Lamb

Eagle