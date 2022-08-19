Letter: A great evening for democracy

I had the opportunity to attend the Moving Mountains Eagle County debate on Thursday evening. It was a chance to hear the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8, Republican Matt Solomon and Democrat Dylan Roberts, discuss the issues affecting all of us in this district. I also got to hear Meghan Lukens, the Democratic candidate running for Colorado House District 26, address the issues.

It was a great evening for democracy. Especially when so many locals attended the event and kept the dialog on track. I have been a member of the Eagle County Democrats since 1995. I have witnessed over the years how powerful small groups of people can make a meaningful change when they focus on the issues at hand and not the divisive and toxic rhetoric, which is all too common in our politics today.

My only misgivings about last night’s event are I had hoped to see more participation from younger people and minorities. Democracy only works when we all get involved to work together to solve problems. It’s refreshing to get a wide perspective of views from different members of our community.

Last night’s debate was the rare exception where divisive rhetoric did not take center stage. However, it is always amazing to me that Coloradans don’t really understand how limited funding is for solving big problems across our state. People hear big numbers about government budgets, but don’t realize how costly it is to solve issues like transportation, affordable housing, education, climate change, fire mitigation, protecting water, health care (especially mental health), etc. Especially when the growth of Colorado over the last 25+ years has only exponentially increased the costs to solve these issues.

Thinking the private sector will solve these issues is just as naïve as thinking government can solve these issues. It takes a partnership between government and the private sector to make things happen. And it takes educated voters to realize that trying to solve these problems without addressing the funding mechanism is a recipe for failure. We cannot continue to be a state that tries to fund everything through sin taxes. There aren’t enough gamblers and pot smokers to fill the coffers!

That’s why I support Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate District 8. He has proven himself in his experience as a legislator to work across the aisle and to try and solve these issues with the limited resources available. He understands how government works and how it can be effective in solving problems when everyone gets involved. Since he has a proven track record, he already knows how to be an effective public servant. He will be a strong advocate for our district and a highly effective one. I strongly recommend voting for him. And not to forget, Lukens will also be a great advocate for our district as our next House District 26 representative.

Annie Goodman

Edwards