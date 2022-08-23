Letter: A great friend and an extraordinary father

Recently you published a tribute article about Howard Stone. Howard had many attributes besides being a Jazz impresario. He was a first-rate road biker, and when there were no bike paths, we rode I-70 to Edwards and further, dicing it out with the long-haul truckers. We hiked most of the local trails — Gore Creek, Constantine, and fished at Whitney Lake.

Howard was a gifted real estate lawyer and had few peers as a contract negotiator. This talent came in handy in his work for the Jazz Foundation. His unusual ability as an insurance evaluator also made him a powerful opponent in the real estate world.

We spoke once or twice a month from one coast to the other. Howard was well versed in current events and always ready with a shrewd analysis of the political scene. We often debated the economic status of the country and the world, and he was an excellent observer of the Federal Reserve — interest rates were in his backyard.

Howard was especially proud of his son, Greg, particularly when he was editor of the Daily Pennsylvanian and a student at Penn’s Wharton School.

Howard had a wonderful sense of humor. At one stage of life, I talked of getting a pickup truck. One Christmas Eve, he and Greg drove to the Dotsero junk yard and found a rusted red Ford pickup with no windows — but it ran! He paid 50 bucks with a return clause and drove it back to Vail and left it on my lawn. On Christmas morning, Howard called early and told me my Christmas present was out front, and he was anxious to hear my enthusiastic response!

Howard was an extraordinary husband, father, and grandfather, and a great friend who was always ready to talk or lend a hand. I will miss him.

Michael Halpert

Vail