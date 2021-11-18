Letter: A great place to eat

A couple of weeks ago, I enjoyed delicious spinach enchiladas at a new restaurant in Minturn. The Mexican Bar & Grill, owned and operated by the Estrada Gonzalez family, delighted me again Sunday morning with their huevos rancheros. I’m eager to have my friends savor the tastes of old Mexico with me there soon.

Located at the site of the former Turntable, this tastefully decorated establishment boasts a bar sure to become a locals hot spot for apres ski conviviality this winter. Reasonably priced and with nice portions, it’s what all of us seek for a meal out. Don’t forget to order the fantastic pan of sopapillas.

Charlyn Canada

Vail