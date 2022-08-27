Letter: A great story about Jack Oleson

Thank you, Kathy Heicher, for great storytelling about Jack Oleson. “Obtaining his diploma involved some subterfuge with a sympathetic janitor…” and “Jack commandeered the flag, leaving a $100 bill in the flag holder” are gems!

I never knew Jack, but have heard his name many times over the years. In the 1980s and ’90s, I learned much about my community from Kathy Heicher’s regular columns and reporting. This column makes me yearn for more.

We live in such a young community and its history is living — please keep it coming. To Jack’s family, thank you for allowing his story to be shared during such a sad and difficult time.

Diane Johnson

Vail