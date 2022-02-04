Letter: A heartfelt thank you from our family

We wish to offer our heartfelt appreciation and an overwhelming gratitude for the support, love and care extended to us after the loss of our son, Lewis. We moved to the Vail Valley to settle into a small town and we have experienced the innate blessing of living in such a tight-knit community when we needed it most.

We thank Vail Health, Eagle County Paramedics and first responders, Vail Police Department, Vail Mountain Ski Patrol, the Vail Mountaineers, our Hockey Community, the Colorado Avalanche, Dobson Arena staff, the town of Eagle, the town of Vail, Vail Mountain School, Eagle County Charter Academy, World Academy, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, local clergy and the countless friends, family and community supports that have wrapped their arms around us during this time.

It is a rare and precious gift to be loved so deeply, and we will never forget how clearly this community has embodied compassion and offered us solace in our darkest moments. Thank you.

Morgan, Annie, Reuben, Emmett and Maggie Browning

Eagle